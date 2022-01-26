Intense Video Shows Utah Woman Rescued From Car Submerged In Freezing Water

A woman was rescued after her car became submerged in freezing water, and it was all caught on camera. 2 KUTV reported that the woman was rescued by some quick-thinking officers and an off-duty firefighter.

Sargeant Fawson along with Trooper Saiz with the Utah Highway Patrol were successfully able to pull the woman from the sinking car.

The woman's car became submerged in the water along Interstate 80. According to UHP, temperatures were "freezing" that day, but thanks to officials, she was saved.

Utah Highway Patrol recognized Fowler and Saiz on social media, writing:

"We are proud of the outstanding work from Sergeant Fawson and Trooper Saiz on their quick response to a vehicle in the water along I-80, earlier this month.

With the help of an off-duty firefighter they were able to rescue the driver and get her the medical help she needed."

Check out the rescue video below.