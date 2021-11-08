Teenager Rescued By Kentucky Police After Using Hand Sign Seen On TikTok
By Ginny Reese
November 8, 2021
One missing teenager from North Carolina has been rescued by Kentucky police after using a hang sign that was seen on TikTok, reported AZ Family. According to police, the teen signaled for help by using a hand signal that is used to represent violence at home.
The 16-year-old girl is from Asheville, North Carolina and was reported missing by her parents on Tuesday. On Thursday, a Kentucky motorist called 911 after seeing the girl in distress on the interstate.
The statement posted by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office said:
"The complainant was behind the vehicle and noticed a female passenger in the vehicle making hand gestures that are known on the social media platform 'TikTok' to represent violence at home--I need help-- domestic violence."
Have you heard about this hand signal✋🏻created by @cdnwomenfdn 🇨🇦to be used internationally🌍— BTP Stratford (@BTPStratford) October 29, 2021
UK🇬🇧based charities @RefugeCharity available on 0808 2000 247 ☎️ or https://t.co/jRwHqTvx19 and @womensaid are available at https://t.co/EzCULgp9p4 #DeserveToBeHeard #YouAreNotAlone pic.twitter.com/tbUMTsmeg7
Lauren County Sheriff's Deputy Gilbert Acciardo told WYMT, "We don't know how long coming down the interstate from Ohio that she had been doing this to other motorists hoping that they would notice that she was in distress, but finally someone did recognize."
The suspect originally took the teen from North Carolina to Ohio where his relatives are. They then left Ohio once his relatives noticed the teen was a minor and reported missing.