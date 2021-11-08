Teenager Rescued By Kentucky Police After Using Hand Sign Seen On TikTok

One missing teenager from North Carolina has been rescued by Kentucky police after using a hang sign that was seen on TikTok, reported AZ Family. According to police, the teen signaled for help by using a hand signal that is used to represent violence at home.

The 16-year-old girl is from Asheville, North Carolina and was reported missing by her parents on Tuesday. On Thursday, a Kentucky motorist called 911 after seeing the girl in distress on the interstate.

The statement posted by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office said:

"The complainant was behind the vehicle and noticed a female passenger in the vehicle making hand gestures that are known on the social media platform 'TikTok' to represent violence at home--I need help-- domestic violence."