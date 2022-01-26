Jeannie Mai Reveals The Sex Of Her And Jeezy's New Born Monaco

Jeannie Mai is giving fans more details about her new bundle of joy, Monaco --- her first child with husband Jeezy. On Tuesday, The Real co-host called in the talk show to reveal the sex of baby Monaco as cohosts Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon, Garcelle Beauvais gushed along. Mai-Jenkins shared:

"I'm very excited to share that Monaco Mai Jenkins is a girl."

The host, who welcomed her first child with Jeezy earlier this month, opened up about being a "girl mom", adding:

"That's the part that I'm still just so overwhelmed with. I can't explain to you how many visions jumped into my head this moment I put that little girl into my hands. I thought about my relationship with Mama Mai. That already, I can't wait to have that bond with Monaco. I also thought about all the things that I didn't learn as a little girl, that I can't wait to teach my daughter now. There's just so many reasons why raising a little girl is such an honor to me. I would have been happy with anything, but to have Monaco, I can't tell you, I feel chosen. It's emotional, and I can't wait to raise a really strong, loving, empathetic, humorous, fashionable, fly, little girl."