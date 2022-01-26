Jeannie Mai Reveals The Sex Of Her And Jeezy's New Born Monaco

By Kiyonna Anthony

January 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Jeannie Mai is giving fans more details about her new bundle of joy, Monaco --- her first child with husband Jeezy. On Tuesday, The Real co-host called in the talk show to reveal the sex of baby Monaco as cohosts Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon, Garcelle Beauvais gushed along. Mai-Jenkins shared:

"I'm very excited to share that Monaco Mai Jenkins is a girl."

The host, who welcomed her first child with Jeezy earlier this month, opened up about being a "girl mom", adding:

"That's the part that I'm still just so overwhelmed with. I can't explain to you how many visions jumped into my head this moment I put that little girl into my hands. I thought about my relationship with Mama Mai. That already, I can't wait to have that bond with Monaco. I also thought about all the things that I didn't learn as a little girl, that I can't wait to teach my daughter now. There's just so many reasons why raising a little girl is such an honor to me. I would have been happy with anything, but to have Monaco, I can't tell you, I feel chosen. It's emotional, and I can't wait to raise a really strong, loving, empathetic, humorous, fashionable, fly, little girl."

The exciting news comes just weeks after Jeannie took to Instagram to announce the arrival of baby Monaco, sharing:

"I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family. Baby Jenkins is here."

Congrats to the Jenkins' on a healthy baby girl.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices