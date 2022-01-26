Though Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock were declared legally single back in September, the former couple is still not officially divorced. As their court get draws near, Clarkson is reportedly preparing to fight for what's hers.

“She is devoting 100 percent of any free time she has preparing for the trial,” an insider told Us Weekly. “When not filming her talk show, she is hunkered down with [attorney] Laura Wasser.”

“She will not even entertain the idea of settling with Brandon,” the source continued. “He will not get one penny from her that isn’t ordered by the judge. It’s going to be nasty.”

Clarkson filed for divorce back in 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences." Following their split, another Us Weekly source told the outlet the estranged couple's relationship had turned quite sour.

According to the source, Clarkson could "no longer trust" her husband towards the end of their marriage. "She felt that Brandon was just using her for her money and lifestyle,” the insider revealed. “She had tremendous resentment toward him. She just wasn’t willing to look the other way anymore.”

“The marriage was really, really awful at the end,” the source continued, adding that Clarkson was in a lot of "pain" before deciding to leave Blackstock. “She had a lot of questions that he just couldn’t answer," the source said.

Another point of tension in the former couple's relationship was Clarkson's massive career success, especially over the past few years as she expanded her horizons. “The relationship had been on the rocks for a long time,” the source divulged. “She was the high-income earner with a wildly successful talk show, and is the star of another hit show The Voice. Brandon was extremely jealous of it and made her know it.”

Blackstock's envy reportedly became toxic for their relationship, eventually leading to Clarkson calling it quits. Now that she and Blackstock are separated, Clarkson feels like she “can finally enjoy her success without feeling ashamed." Since filing for divorce, Clarkson "hasn’t and won’t ever look back,” the source said. “Kelly has no regrets about filing for divorce. She only stuck it out for as long as she did for her kids.”