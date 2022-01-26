In a new sit-down interview with Jake Gyllenhaal, Lady Gaga opened up about one of the reasons she's always wanted to be an actor.

For Variety's Actor On Actor series, the two talked about their recent roles in House of Gucci and The Guilty.

During their conversation, Gaga revealed that she saw acting as an "escape" from childhood bullying:

"Since I was a little girl, I was so mercilessly bullied, and I had a really strict upbringing. So acting for me was a way to totally escape who I was. And I think I’ve done it my whole career with taking on the artistic persona of whatever music I’m writing and living inside my art. And for films, it’s different, but it’s not.”

Before pop stardom, Gaga studied to be an actor. She even landed an uncredited appearance in an early episode of The Sopranos as a teenager living in New York.

With roles in American Horror Story: Hotel, A Star Is Born, and now House of Gucci, Gaga has gained acclaim for being a high-profile actor.

She also told Gyllenhaal that she prepared for the role of Patrizia Reggiana by watching videos of animals hunting their prey.

You can find Gaga and Gyllenhaal's full conversation here.