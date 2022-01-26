Latest On Ronda Rousey's Possible WWE Return

Ronda Rousey could be making her WWE return this weekend.

PWInsider.com reports "at least one WWE official" flew to Rousey's home in California last week to meet with the former WWE Women's and UFC Champion ahead of Sunday's (January 30) Royal Rumble event.

Additionally, the website reports Abraham Esparza, who worked as Rousey's makeup artist and stylist during her previous stint with WWE, is set to be at the Royal Rumble and Monday Night RAW and "has been locked in for weeks and weeks," sources within the company confirmed.

Fightful Select initially reported WWE was making a major push to bring back Rousey ahead of its annual Royal Rumble and WrestleMania events.

The UFC Hall of Famer last appeared on WWE television at WrestleMania 35 in April 2019 and confirmed her departure coincided with her intention to start a family.

Rousey gave birth to her first child with husband Travis Browne -- who also has two sons from a previous marriage -- in September 2021.

Rousey is one of the most recognizable names in UFC history and regarded as a pioneer of women's mixed martial arts.

The former judo champion was the first female fighter to sign with the UFC in November 2012 and went 12-0 (6-0 UFC) -- nine victories coming in under one minute -- during her first 12 professional MMA fights.

Rousey finished her MMA career with a 12-2 record following losses to Holly Holm in November 2015 and Amanda Nunes in December 2016.

Rousey then made the transition to professional wrestling, making her in-ring debut for WWE at WrestleMania 31. The Riverside, California native held the Raw Women's championship for more than 230 days before being defeated by Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35, which was the first all-women's WrestleMania main event and her last appearance with the company.