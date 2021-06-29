WATCH: Pregnant Ronda Rousey Reveals First Child's Gender With Pokémon Nod

MMA legend Ronda Rousey and her husband, former UFC Heavyweight Travis Browne, are expecting a baby girl.

The couple revealed the gender of their first child together in a video shared to Rousey's verified YouTube account on Tuesday (June 29).

"We're keeping it simple, we're keeping it safe, we're keeping it Browsey Acres style," Rousey revealed before feeling what appeared to be her baby kicking while walking on their farm.

The video then showed a Nintendo style egg hatching to reveal a sonogram of the couple's child followed by a Pokémon video game style caption of "It's a Girl!" and a background jingle.