WATCH: Pregnant Ronda Rousey Reveals First Child's Gender With Pokémon Nod
By Jason Hall
June 29, 2021
MMA legend Ronda Rousey and her husband, former UFC Heavyweight Travis Browne, are expecting a baby girl.
The couple revealed the gender of their first child together in a video shared to Rousey's verified YouTube account on Tuesday (June 29).
"We're keeping it simple, we're keeping it safe, we're keeping it Browsey Acres style," Rousey revealed before feeling what appeared to be her baby kicking while walking on their farm.
The video then showed a Nintendo style egg hatching to reveal a sonogram of the couple's child followed by a Pokémon video game style caption of "It's a Girl!" and a background jingle.
Rousey initially announced her pregnancy alongside Browne in a video shared on her YouTube account in April.
"I've been pregnant since January so four months, woo, baby bump, and I just wanted to share with you guys a little bit of the journey we've been on," Rousey said in the video.
The former UFC Women's Bantamweight and WWE Raw Women's champion said she's due to give birth in September.
Rousey's initial video announcement included footage of herself and Browne going to the doctor's office.
BREAKING NEWS:— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 21, 2021
Former RAW Women's Champion @RondaRousey has announced, via her YouTube channel, that she is pregnant. We wish her and @travisbrowneMMA the best! pic.twitter.com/tcM27J3yj2
Rousey is one of the most recognizable names in UFC history and regarded as a pioneer of women's mixed martial arts.
The former judo champion was the first female fighter to sign with the UFC in November 2012 and went 12-0 (6-0 UFC) -- nine victories coming in under one minute -- during her first 12 professional MMA fights.
Rousey finished her MMA career with a 12-2 record following losses to Holly Holm in November 2015 and Amanda Nunes in December 2016.
Rousey then made the transition to professional wrestling, making her in-ring debut for WWE at WrestleMania 31. The Riverside, California native held the Raw Women's championship for more than 230 days before being defeated by Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35, which was the first all-women's WrestleMania main event and her last appearance with the company.
Rousey confirmed she left WWE with the intention to start a family at the time of her departure.
Browne also has two other children from a previous marriage.
Photo: Getty Images