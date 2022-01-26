Miley Cyrus To Perform At Steven Tyler's Grammys Viewing Party

Steven Tyler has tapped Miley Cyrus to perform for his Janie's Fund Grammy Awards Viewing Party.

The private event presented by Live Nation will take place on April 3 at Hollywood Palladium. Meanwhile, the 64th Grammys have been moved from Los Angeles to Las Vegas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tyler's event will feature a cocktail, a seated dinner, a live auction, a viewing party of the Grammys, and an after-party at which Cyrus will perform.

“Miley joined me in this important work when we launched Janie’s Fund in 2015 and is a powerful voice and advocate for women,” the Aerosmith singer said. “I can’t think of another artist that better aligns with our mission.”

Tyler created Janie's fund in partnership with Youth Villages to bring hope, healing, and resources to girls who have suffered through the trauma of abuse and neglect.

In the release for the April 3 event, the organization revealed that honorary event chairs include Andrea Bocelli, Sir Elton John and David Furnish, Lionel Richie, Tiffany Haddish, and more.

This is Tyler's fourth annual private dinner and viewing of the Grammy Awards to benefit Janie's Fund, which is named after a song he wrote in 1989 called "Janie's Got a Gun."