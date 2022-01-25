Tiffany Haddish Breaks Her Silence On DUI Arrest: 'I Wasn't Expecting It'

Tiffany's arrest came just weeks after dealing with the loss of her grandmother, her dog and her public split from Common. The comediane was also rocked hard by the loss of friend Bob Saget, whom she revealed was like a mentor to her, telling Fallon:

"[Saget] was like a big mentor to me, a big brother, a father figure. He meant a lot to me. Funny man. He was the first white man to ever tell me, 'Just be yourself, just be who you are, Tiffany. Don't worry about nothing. Just be you.' That was huge for me. And then, my grandma passed away, and she saved my life," the comedian continued. "That's my heart. She was like my soulmate. So that's been... really hard to process, all this... Grief."

Despite the challenges she's faced in recent months, Tiffany has still managed to rock a smile and get to work. The award winning star revealed that her next special will tackle real-life topics, such as loss and grief, sharing:

"I'm definitely making something out of it. My next special is going to be about grief. And it's going to be hilarious. [It would help me] figure out how to process it all."

You go, Tiffany.