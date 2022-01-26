More Snow Could Be On The Way For Denver Area, Front Range

By Zuri Anderson

January 26, 2022

Close-up of car wheels rubber tires in deep winter snow. Transportation and safety concept.
Photo: Getty Images

The Denver area and the Front Range could be in for another round of snow after a winter storm earlier this week.

FOX 31 says a cold front is coming and bringing some inches of the white stuff on Thursday (January 27). This one appears smaller yet faster than what the area got on Tuesday (January 25) and could arrive between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. Thursday for the Front Range, according to the news station.

Here are the expected totals by 5 p.m. Thursday:

  • Front Range: 1 to 3 inches
  • Denver: 1 to 2 inches
  • Palmer Divide: 2 to 4 inches
  • Foothills: 2 to 4 inches
  • Eastern Plains: 1 inch or less

After the snowfall, forecasters say there should be clear skies for the rest of the day. Residents can enjoy sunny skies and warmer temperatures Friday and through the weekend, FOX 31 says.

Tuesday saw areas in Northern Colorado saw as much as two feet of snow, leaving some vehicles trapped under thick layers. Drivers had to deal with slick and icy roads on their way to work that morning, as well.

Reporters say to expect the next cold front next Tuesday (February 1).

