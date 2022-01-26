NLE Choppa Opens Up About His Spiritual Journey, NBA YoungBoy Beef & More

On how prayer and meditation has saved him from self harm, Choppa added:

"Honestly, it was just a feeling internally I was feeling. Just seeking some type of peace, some type of love that I felt like I wasn't getting through the industry. 'Cause I feel like when you blow up, you get introduced to drugs, jewelry, money, sex. Everything that you want, but nothing you need. And I just realized, internally it was something I needed deeper than that, that my soul was happy with. I was at my lowest. To the point where I felt like suicide was in consideration. Once you get that low, that's when you the most dangerous --- because if you don't care about yourself, you don't care about s**** around you.