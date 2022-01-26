NLE Choppa Opens Up About His Spiritual Journey, NBA YoungBoy Beef & More

By Kiyonna Anthony

January 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

NLE Choppa has come a long way since he first burst on to the scene, and now the 19-year old Memphis native speaking out about his evolution as a person and musician. Choppa stopped by Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club on Wednesday and opened up about everything from meditation to his alleged beef with rapper NBA YoungBoy. On YoungBoy, the "Final Warning" rapper says his spat with the Baton Rouge emcee came after Choppa's attempt to defend the late King Von, telling the hosts:

"I made certain comments because my brother Von. That's what I made a comment on. Defending his name, because he's not able to defend his name. One of the things I hate is when a person isn't here to defend they name. I feel like violence come from how you move. I feel like beef is all about how you move. It's what you do with the negativity. Some internet stuff, some word of mouth stuff is never beef with me. Cause at the same time, I know what I'm living through. I live in peace, bruh.

On how prayer and meditation has saved him from self harm, Choppa added:

"Honestly, it was just a feeling internally I was feeling. Just seeking some type of peace, some type of love that I felt like I wasn't getting through the industry. 'Cause I feel like when you blow up, you get introduced to drugs, jewelry, money, sex. Everything that you want, but nothing you need. And I just realized, internally it was something I needed deeper than that, that my soul was happy with. I was at my lowest. To the point where I felt like suicide was in consideration. Once you get that low, that's when you the most dangerous --- because if you don't care about yourself, you don't care about s**** around you.

See what else NLE Choppa had to say in the full interview below. Check out his new project Me Vs. Me dropping January 28th.

