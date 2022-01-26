Oklahoma Ranked Among States With The Most Internet Trolls

Internet trolls, be gone!

A new study found about 24%, or one in four of social media users in Oklahoma have admitted to trolling someone in the Internet in the past, according to a survey by Redact.dev, a service that can mass delete your messages and social media posts.

An internet troll is defined as: "To antagonize (others) online by deliberately posting inflammatory, irrelevant, or offensive comments or other disruptive content." About 28% of social media users have been the victim of internet trolling, according to KGUN 9.

Oklahoma's 24% is higher than the national average of about 16%. Oklahoma is ranked No. 3 in the U.S. for internet trolls, behind West Virginia (27%) and Kansas (26%).

According to the survey, 73% of Americans said they would report someone they knew if they were an internet troll. Almost half of Americans think internet trolling should be a crime under federal law and over 10% say the punishment should be community service.

Here's a look at internet trolls by state, according to Redact.dev's survey: