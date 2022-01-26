Oklahoma Ranked Among States With The Most Internet Trolls
By Dani Medina
January 26, 2022
Internet trolls, be gone!
A new study found about 24%, or one in four of social media users in Oklahoma have admitted to trolling someone in the Internet in the past, according to a survey by Redact.dev, a service that can mass delete your messages and social media posts.
An internet troll is defined as: "To antagonize (others) online by deliberately posting inflammatory, irrelevant, or offensive comments or other disruptive content." About 28% of social media users have been the victim of internet trolling, according to KGUN 9.
Oklahoma's 24% is higher than the national average of about 16%. Oklahoma is ranked No. 3 in the U.S. for internet trolls, behind West Virginia (27%) and Kansas (26%).
According to the survey, 73% of Americans said they would report someone they knew if they were an internet troll. Almost half of Americans think internet trolling should be a crime under federal law and over 10% say the punishment should be community service.
Here's a look at internet trolls by state, according to Redact.dev's survey:
- West Virginia: 27%
- Kansas: 26%
- Oklahoma: 24%
- Colorado, Maine: 23%
- North Carolina: 23%
- Florida, Georgia, Rhode Island: 22%
- Alaska, Nebraska: 21%
- New Jersey 20%
- Arizona, Iowa, Pennsylvania: 19%
- Minnesota, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas: 18%
- California, Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee: 17%
- Alabama, Maryland, New York, Oregon: 16%
- Idaho, Vermont, Wisconsin: 15%
- Indiana, Louisiana, South Dakota, Utah: 14%
- Illinois, Michigan, Missouri: 13%
- Kentucky, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Virginia: 12%
- Arkansas, Montana: 10%
- Washington: 9%
- New Mexico, Wyoming: 8%
- Connecticut, North Dakota: 7%
- Hawaii: 6%
- Delaware: 5%