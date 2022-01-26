Oklahoma Ranked Among States With The Most Internet Trolls

By Dani Medina

January 26, 2022

Photo: Dani Medina

Internet trolls, be gone!

A new study found about 24%, or one in four of social media users in Oklahoma have admitted to trolling someone in the Internet in the past, according to a survey by Redact.dev, a service that can mass delete your messages and social media posts.

An internet troll is defined as: "To antagonize (others) online by deliberately posting inflammatory, irrelevant, or offensive comments or other disruptive content." About 28% of social media users have been the victim of internet trolling, according to KGUN 9.

Oklahoma's 24% is higher than the national average of about 16%. Oklahoma is ranked No. 3 in the U.S. for internet trolls, behind West Virginia (27%) and Kansas (26%).

According to the survey, 73% of Americans said they would report someone they knew if they were an internet troll. Almost half of Americans think internet trolling should be a crime under federal law and over 10% say the punishment should be community service.

Here's a look at internet trolls by state, according to Redact.dev's survey:

  1. West Virginia: 27%
  2. Kansas: 26%
  3. Oklahoma: 24%
  4. Colorado, Maine: 23%
  5. North Carolina: 23%
  6. Florida, Georgia, Rhode Island: 22%
  7. Alaska, Nebraska: 21%
  8. New Jersey 20%
  9. Arizona, Iowa, Pennsylvania: 19%
  10. Minnesota, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas: 18%
  11. California, Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee: 17%
  12. Alabama, Maryland, New York, Oregon: 16%
  13. Idaho, Vermont, Wisconsin: 15%
  14. Indiana, Louisiana, South Dakota, Utah: 14%
  15. Illinois, Michigan, Missouri: 13%
  16. Kentucky, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Virginia: 12%
  17. Arkansas, Montana: 10%
  18. Washington: 9%
  19. New Mexico, Wyoming: 8%
  20. Connecticut, North Dakota: 7%
  21. Hawaii: 6%
  22. Delaware: 5%
