Omaha's St. Patrick's Day Parade Returns After Two Years Of Being Canceled

Omaha's St. Patricks Day parade is making its return after being canceled for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to KETV, the parade will be held on Saturday, March 12, in Omaha's Old Market, starting at 10 a.m.

It'll begin at 15th and Harney street and head east, then at 11th street the parade will head south ending on 14th Street.

The event will be sponsored by The Father Flanagan’s Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

"The parade is a great family event with many creative floats, marching bands and drill teams, costumed performers, Irish Dancers and much more," Tim Lonergan, president of the AOH Omaha division, told KETV.

Discounted parking will be provided by Park Omaha. It will be $1 per hour at the Park 1 garage on 10th and Jackson streets and at the Park 4 garage on 15th and Douglas Streets.

If you want to participate in the St. Patrick's Day parade, you can fill out a form on The Father Flanagan’s Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians website here.

The categories you can pick from for participation are:

Non Profit

School

Religious Organization

Commercial

Political Organization

Parade Sponsorship

Prizes will be given out to three of the following categories: