Peyton Manning Spotted Filming Around Minnesota

NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning was seen filming around various parts of Minnesota earlier this week.

According to Bring Me The News, on Monday (January 24), Minnesota residents spotted Manning with a film crew following close behind at the Mall of America.

In a photo posted on Twitter by FOX 9's Kelly O'Connell, you can see Manning wearing a Tommy Kramer Vikings jersey with several cameramen and women filming him.

O'Connell's tweet was captioned, "Payton Manning sighting at MOA. Shooting some sort of film/commercial. Ahmad Rashad here too."

It was unclear exactly what he was filming while visiting the mall.