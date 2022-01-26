Peyton Manning Spotted Filming Around Minnesota

By Hannah DeRuyter

January 26, 2022

Washington Football Team v Denver Broncos
Photo: Getty Images

NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning was seen filming around various parts of Minnesota earlier this week.

According to Bring Me The News, on Monday (January 24), Minnesota residents spotted Manning with a film crew following close behind at the Mall of America.

In a photo posted on Twitter by FOX 9's Kelly O'Connell, you can see Manning wearing a Tommy Kramer Vikings jersey with several cameramen and women filming him.

O'Connell's tweet was captioned, "Payton Manning sighting at MOA. Shooting some sort of film/commercial. Ahmad Rashad here too."

It was unclear exactly what he was filming while visiting the mall.

The mystery as to why Manning was filming in Minnesota was solved on Tuesday (January 25) once NFL Hall of Famer John Randle posted a photo of the two on Twitter.

In the tweet, Randle and Manning were captured in a photo smiling in what looks to be freezing cold temperatures.

The tweet read, "Had a blast showing off my beautiful state of Minnesota to Peyton Manning…watch out for it in an upcoming episode of his series Peyton's Places on ESPN+ ⁦@ProFootballTalk @NFLFilms @ESPNPlus @Vikings."

Manning has a series titled Peyton's Place on ESPN+, where, according to the streaming service, Manning travels "across the country on an adventure through NFL lore with the greatest players and storytellers in the game."

