WATCH: Tom Brady Calls Out Peyton Manning, Tony Romo

Brady said he was rewatching the broadcast of the game in the video, which then cuts to Romo's critique of him being "slow."

The video cuts back to Brady who, with a confused look on his face, questioned whether Romo was watching before the video then cuts to clips of him running for first downs to Disturbed's Down with the Sickness.

Brady, who is featured on the 'Madden 22' cover alongside Patrick Mahomes, then said, "Hey, EA, tell Peyton to jack my speed rating back up," as a graphic shows a 93 edited over his 71 speed rating.

The 44-year-old quarterback recorded an uncharacteristic 16 rushing yards on seven rushing attempts, which included a late second quarter touchdown run.

Brady even managed to lower his shoulder and bounce off of a would-be tackle to extend the football past the first down marker on 3rd and 2 during the first quarter, a play that kept Tampa Bay's offensive drive alive, but apparently his head coach, Bruce Arians, wasn't too fond of.

"That's enough of that s***," Arians reportedly told Brady after the play, according to Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud.

That didn't stop Brady from once again running the football on a second and goal touchdown to give the Buccaneers a 24-7 lead (after an ensuing PAT) with just over a minute left before halftime.