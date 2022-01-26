Popular Oklahoma Music Festival Returns After Two Years

A popular Oklahoma music festival is finally returning after two years, reported KFOR.

The Norman Music Festival is set to make its comeback this April after "crashing to a halt" in the midst of the pandemic.

Headliners for this year's festival include The Drums, DIIV, and Wet. Other artists set to perform include Husbands, Babeheaven, Fat Tony, Luna Luna, Blac Rabbit, and The Ivy.

Norman Music Festival Executive Director Shari Jackson said:

"For NMF, the first to shut down and the last to return, it has been a challenging time that only amplified how important community festivals are to the local economy, community activity and Norman’s sense of city spirit."

The music festival will run from April 28th through April 30th in the Walker Arts District. It is completely free to the public. Check out the lineup below.