Retired North Carolina Teacher Credits Friend For Big Lottery Win

Friends are there for you when you need a chat or a laugh, but sometimes they convince you to buy a lottery ticket that ends up winning you $150,000.

Nancy Linn, of Salisbury, had just finished a card game with her friend when they stopped at the Han-Dee Hugo's on Statesville Boulevard. Her friend wanted to pick up a lottery ticket and persuaded Linn to play along. She did, buying a $3 Power Play ticket for the January 19 drawing, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

"My friend was stopping to get a Powerball ticket after we played bridge and she convinced me to get one too," the retired teacher and tennis coach recalled. "She even suggested that I get the $3 ticket."

Her friend's suggestion ended up bringing Linn some luck as her ticket matched four of the white balls as well as the Powerball called during the drawing. The $50,000 prize was then tripled with the 3X multiplier, making her prize a total of $150,000.

"I was so ecstatic I couldn't even believe it," she said. "I'm still in shock."

Linn claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Tuesday (January 25), taking home $106,516 after state and federal taxes.

So what does she plan to do with her new winnings? After giving her bathroom a new look with a remodel, she hopes to use some of her prize to share the wealth with those in need, telling lottery officials, "There are a lot of different organizations and people I know that could really use a pick-me-up."