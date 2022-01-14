North Carolina Man 'Started Shaking' After Winning Lottery Jackpot

Shock. That's usually the feeling whenever someone hits the jackpot in the NC Education Lottery, and it's how one North Carolina man felt when he got his turn at winning a prize.

Everette Small, of Greensboro, purchased a Cash 5 ticket from the West Friendly BP on Wednesday (January 12), but it wasn't until his wife checked the numbers the next morning that they found out it matched all five numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, winning the $196,232 jackpot.

According to a release from lottery officials, the Guilford County couple couldn't believe the ticket was a winner, with Smalls confiding that they both "started shaking" when they realized it won them the prize.

"It was a very happy moment," he said. "We're tickled to death."

Small claimed his jackpot at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday (January 14), bringing home a total of $139,345. So what does he plan to do with his new prize? Small told lottery officials that he and his wife want to use some of the money to buy a car but save the rest for a "rainy day."

Another lucky winner, this time in Waco, nearly lost out on his prize when he almost tossed out his own Cash 5 ticket. Fortunately for him, he kept it and was able to collect the six-figure jackpot.