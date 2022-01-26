Somerville Man Sues Uber For $63 Million After Accident Left Him Paralyzed

A Massachusetts man is suing Uber for $63 million after he was left permanently paralyzed following a crash that occurred while using the rideshare app.

William Good, 31, of Somerville, was traveling in an Uber crashed into a parked vehicle on Highland Avenue on April 30, 2021, according to a release from his attorney, Victoria Santoro Mair of Sweeney Merrigan Law, via Patch.com.

The release said Good felt the Uber vehicle "swerve" prior to crashing.

Additionally the driver is reported to have had an "extensive driving history and prior driver re-training," and allegedly insisted that Good wasn't injured during the incident and tried to move the victim.

"I struggle daily with the knowledge that this Uber employee was hired as a professional driver – the last thing he should have been hired to do," Good said in the statement via Patch.com. "But most of all, I struggle to understand how a company that is so sophisticated has been completely unable to ensure the safety of its drivers on the roads."

Good said he immediately knew he'd experienced a broken neck and repeatedly shot down the driver's false claims that he hadn't been injured in the crash.

The Somerville chef is suing Uber on the grounds that the company is accountable for his injuries as it failed to "appropriately screen, hire and supervise their driver."

Uber declined to comment on the lawsuit as the litigation is pending, Patch.com reports.