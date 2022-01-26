Texas Girl Rescued From Sewage Drain After She Was Trapped With 2 Snakes

By Dani Medina

January 26, 2022

Photo: Southlake Department of Public Safety

A 12-year-old girl now has the sssssstory of a lifetime to share with her friends.

On January 20, sisters Tori and Carly playing outside in their Southlake, Texas, neighborhood as their two-week quarantine came to an end, according to the Southlake Department of Public Safety. Mom's rules allowed some playtime outside after lunch and homework. Mom's rules didn't call for Tori to crawl into a drainage pipe, however.

Southlake DPS hilariously shared the play-by-play in a Twitter thread. So here's what happened:

Tori shimmied into the tunnel and then turned around to try to get out. But in her way was a large black snake. She tried to go out a different way, so she squirmed past a storm grate and tried another drainage pipe. There was a large black snake in there, too.

"Sister Carly wanted to try to help & crawl in, but when she saw the second snake, she was like nope. At one point Carly hissed to Tori to 'just close your eyes and crawl under it before mom finds out,' which made Tori burst into tears and come to a conclusion that a confession was the final option. Carly then high-tailed it in the house, leaving poor Tori alone with the company of some new friendsssssssssss. The decision had been made that the snakes were scarier than mom’s wrath," Southlake DPS said.

When Tori and Carly's mom came out to help, she was unable to lift the heavy storm grate. Enter Southlake Police and Fire. They were able to free Tori from the storm grate in about 90 seconds.

Southlake DPS said no snakes were harmed in the making of this hilarious story.

