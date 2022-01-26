Texas Girl Rescued From Sewage Drain After She Was Trapped With 2 Snakes

A 12-year-old girl now has the sssssstory of a lifetime to share with her friends.

On January 20, sisters Tori and Carly playing outside in their Southlake, Texas, neighborhood as their two-week quarantine came to an end, according to the Southlake Department of Public Safety. Mom's rules allowed some playtime outside after lunch and homework. Mom's rules didn't call for Tori to crawl into a drainage pipe, however.

Southlake DPS hilariously shared the play-by-play in a Twitter thread. So here's what happened:

Tori shimmied into the tunnel and then turned around to try to get out. But in her way was a large black snake. She tried to go out a different way, so she squirmed past a storm grate and tried another drainage pipe. There was a large black snake in there, too.