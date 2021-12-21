This Texas Suburb Is Ranked The Best In America

If you want the perfect mix of city and suburb living, look no further.

StorageCafe has named Southlake, Texas, as the best suburb in the United States for city-like living "thanks to its bounty of community features and optimal housing."

Southlake is a suburb of Dallas-Fort Worth in Tarrant County, located about 20 miles northwest of downtown Dallas. According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Southlake has a population of 31,265.

Here's how StorageCafe found the best suburbs for city-living: "We started out with a list of approx. 1,000 suburbs, located near the 100 largest metro areas for which data was available. For the purposes of this study, suburbs are considered to be places with a population between 10,000 and 100,000 inhabitants."

StorageCafe used the following criteria:

Local median household income

Housing affordability index

Local employment opportunities

Population density (people per square mile)

Number of retail stores and restaurants per 1,000 of the local population

Park and recreation area square footage per capita

Public schools ranking

Crime rate

Availability with self storage

Here's a look at the top 20 suburbs that offer the best mix of suburban and urban living: