The Format Cancels Reunion Tour Due To 'Continued Uncertainty'

Nate Ruess and Sam Means will no longer be touring the U.S. on The Format's reunion tour.

The indie rock band announced Wednesday it would cancel its reunion shows that have been in the works for the past two years. The dates were scheduled for New York City on March 18-20, Chicago on March 25-27 and Phoenix on April 1-3.

The band said:

"For the past two years we have really been looking forward to playing these reunion shows. This new year begins with some continued uncertainty, and as a band and crew with families, as well as traveling fans that we care about, we feel it's most responsible to cancel the currently scheduled shows and refund your tickets. It is not fair to continue to reschedule dates, and we would must prefer to revisit the idea of playing live when things are more certain, and when we can ll travel and safely enjoy ourselves."

They added:

"We appreciate your understanding. We are sorry for all the back and forth. Perhaps once we get it properly sorted we can entertain the idea of some larger venues to that everyone who wants to will get a better chance to see us. Or wait to see us ;-]"

The Format added details on how to get your refund if you purchased tickets. Refunds will be available from wherever you got your ticket.