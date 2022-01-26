This Is The Best Family-Friendly Restaurant In South Carolina

Enjoying a nice meal at a fancy restaurant can sometimes be exactly what you want for a night out, but other times you may need to find a spot that can accommodate everyone, from an empty-nester couple to a family with several young children and anyone in between.

FoodLove searched the country to find the best "family-friendly" restaurant in each state, a feat not easily accomplished given the sheer amount of accommodating restaurants around the U.S. According to the food blog:

"Finding a restaurant that will appeal to all ages, and please even the pickiest of eaters, isn't easy. Kids can be fussy, teenagers can be fussier, and the majority of adults probably don't want to spend all of their mealtimes in a soft play area."

So which family-friendly restaurant in South Carolina was named the best?

Rush's

Rush's menu is fit for the whole family, from burgers and hotdogs to sandwiches and fried chicken. And with nine locations around South Carolina, so you're never too far from some good food that is sure to please.

Here's what FoodLove had to say:

"This South Carolina mini-chain has nine restaurants dotted across Lexington, Camden, Columbia and West Columbia, and visiting a Rush's is considered a must when in the state. Beef hot dogs, chili cheeseburgers and chicken club sandwiches are among the family favorites. The homely vibes are unsurprising given its history: the first restaurant was opened by the Rush family in 1940. After they lost it to a fire and it reopened as a Dairy Queen, they finally reinstated the brand in the 1960s."

Check out the full report here to see the best "family-friendly" restaurant in each state.