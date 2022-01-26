This Louisiana Eatery Is The Best Family-Friendly Restaurant In The State

Enjoying a nice meal at a fancy restaurant can sometimes be exactly what you want for a night out, but other times you may need to find a spot that can accommodate everyone, from an empty-nester couple to a family with several young children and anyone in between.

FoodLove searched the country to find the best "family-friendly" restaurant in each state, a feat not easily accomplished given the sheer amount of accommodating restaurants around the U.S. According to the food blog:

"Finding a restaurant that will appeal to all ages, and please even the pickiest of eaters, isn't easy. Kids can be fussy, teenagers can be fussier, and the majority of adults probably don't want to spend all of their mealtimes in a soft play area."

So which family-friendly restaurant in Louisiana was named the best?

Brennan's

Located in New Orleans, Brennan's has been serving the whole family since 1946. With delicious options like seafood gumbo, glazed short ribs and even grilled cheese sandwiches, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Here's what FoodLove had to say:

"Brennan's is one of the best places in New Orleans for a special meal or get-together – and, refreshingly, it's also decidedly family-friendly. There's a kids' menu, with delights such as popcorn shrimp and vanilla French toast, and the main menu is stuffed with crowdpleasers like shrimp and grits and the restaurant's legendary baked apples. Best of all is the service. Everyone, of all ages, is treated like a VIP."

Check out the full report here to see the best "family-friendly" restaurant in each state.