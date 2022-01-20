3 Louisiana Restaurants Make List Of Top 100 Restaurants In The U.S.

Everyone has their favorite restaurant they go back to over and over again, but sometimes it's nice to branch out and try something new. Fortunately, there's no shortage of incredible restaurants around the Pelican State, from affordable to extravagant.

Yelp released its ninth annual Top 100 U.S. restaurants list for 2022 and plenty of amazing eateries snagged a spot on the list, including a few restaurants right here in Louisiana. Here's how the list was curated:

"To create Yelp's Top 100 US Restaurants list, we first reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, we ranked each by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors."

So which Louisiana restaurants are among the best in the country?

No. 49: Bywater Bakery in New Orleans

No. 84: Bobby Hebert's Cajun Cannon in Metairie

No. 85: Silk Road in New Orleans

Breaking into the Top 50 restaurants, New Orleans' Bywater Bakery is a can't-miss treat anyone would enjoy, from the sweet pastries to the tasty sandwiches. Bywater Bakery is located at 3624 Dauphine Street.

Bobby Hebert's Cajun Cannon, ranked No. 84 overall, is the place to be if you want to catch your favorite team on Game Day while ordering up some Louisiana specialties and Cajun favorites, from Who Dat crab cakes and po'boys to fried catfish and bread pudding. Bobby Hebert's is located at 4101 Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie.

Immediately following Bobby Hebert's on the list of top restaurants is Silk Road in New Orleans. Billed as a contemporary Asian/Indian fusion with a Creole twist, Silk Road has wide menu to choose from, including curries and cheese plates and specials like the Faubourg shrimp and grits and the smoked pork chops. Silk Road is located at 2483 Royal Street.

Check out Yelp's full list of the Top 100 Restaurants here.