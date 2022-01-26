This North Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Sushi In The State
By Sarah Tate
January 26, 2022
Sushi is a great option if you're looking for a meal that is both delicious and healthy (well, fairly healthy). However, finding the best sushi around can be a bit of a process, especially if you live in a coastal state like North Carolina with a countless number of seafood spots.
Through ratings, reviews and interviews with locals, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best sushi restaurants in each state, and one in Raleigh managed to get the top spot in North Carolina.
"What makes a great sushi spot often varies by location — and access to fresh fish. So we decided to help you locate the best places to enjoy some sushi."
So which restaurant has the best sushi in all of North Carolina?
Waraji Sushi
Opened in 1997, Waraji Sushi in Raleigh serves up the best sushi in all of North Carolina. As stated on its website by new owner Reuben Rodillas, Waraji offers fresh, high-quality fish while "providing a wonderful and memorable dining experience."
Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about North Carolina's best sushi restaurant:
"In a serene setting, Chef Masa shows off 30 years of experience as a sushi chef, along with the largest sake selection in North Carolina. Try a dinner set or a specialty roll like the Scary Jerry. It's made of soft shell crab, eel, seasoned scallops, salmon, tuna, shrimp, spicy mayo, and tempura bits."
Waraji Sushi is located at 5910 Duraleigh Road.
