This North Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Sushi In The State

By Sarah Tate

January 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Sushi is a great option if you're looking for a meal that is both delicious and healthy (well, fairly healthy). However, finding the best sushi around can be a bit of a process, especially if you live in a coastal state like North Carolina with a countless number of seafood spots.

Through ratings, reviews and interviews with locals, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best sushi restaurants in each state, and one in Raleigh managed to get the top spot in North Carolina.

"What makes a great sushi spot often varies by location — and access to fresh fish. So we decided to help you locate the best places to enjoy some sushi."

So which restaurant has the best sushi in all of North Carolina?

Waraji Sushi

Opened in 1997, Waraji Sushi in Raleigh serves up the best sushi in all of North Carolina. As stated on its website by new owner Reuben Rodillas, Waraji offers fresh, high-quality fish while "providing a wonderful and memorable dining experience."

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about North Carolina's best sushi restaurant:

"In a serene setting, Chef Masa shows off 30 years of experience as a sushi chef, along with the largest sake selection in North Carolina. Try a dinner set or a specialty roll like the Scary Jerry. It's made of soft shell crab, eel, seasoned scallops, salmon, tuna, shrimp, spicy mayo, and tempura bits."

Waraji Sushi is located at 5910 Duraleigh Road.

Check out the full report here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices