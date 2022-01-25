This Is The Best Family-Friendly Restaurant In North Carolina

Enjoying a nice meal at a fancy restaurant can sometimes be exactly what you want for a night out, but other times you may need to find a spot that can accommodate everyone, from an empty-nester couple to a family with several young children and anyone in between.

FoodLove searched the country to find the best "family-friendly" restaurant in each state, a feat not easily accomplished given the sheer amount of accommodating restaurants around the U.S. According to the food blog:

"Finding a restaurant that will appeal to all ages, and please even the pickiest of eaters, isn't easy. Kids can be fussy, teenagers can be fussier, and the majority of adults probably don't want to spend all of their mealtimes in a soft play area."

So which family-friendly restaurant in North Carolina was named the best?

Corbett's Burgers & Soda Bar

Corbett's Burgers & Soda Bar in Cary serves exactly what's in the name: burgers and soda, a perfect combination that most adults enjoy and all kids crave. If burgers aren't your thing, don't worry. They also have hot dogs, sandwiches and salads as well as a selection of desserts.

Here's what FoodLove had to say:

"Funnily enough, the menu at Corbett's is mainly burgers and sodas. And that's enough for most families who eat here, because these burgers are really rather good. Made with top-quality beef (or a black bean patty) that's flame-grilled to perfection and served with various yummy toppings, they're adored and devoured by kids and adults. The friendly atmosphere and fun selection of vintage sodas make it a family dinner winner."

Check out the full report here to see the best "family-friendly" restaurant in each state.