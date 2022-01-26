This South Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Sushi In The State

By Sarah Tate

January 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Sushi is a great option if you're looking for a meal that is both delicious and healthy (well, fairly healthy). However, finding the best sushi around can be a bit of a process, especially if you live in a coastal state like South Carolina with a countless number of seafood spots.

Through ratings, reviews and interviews with locals, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best sushi restaurants in each state, and one in Charleston managed to get the top spot in South Carolina.

"What makes a great sushi spot often varies by location — and access to fresh fish. So we decided to help you locate the best places to enjoy some sushi."

So which restaurant has the best sushi in all of South Carolina?

O-Ku

According to its website, O-Ku "celebrates authentic Asian cuisine with a regional approach," making it the best sushi in all of South Carolina. O-Ku now has several locations along the East Coast, but the original is in Charleston.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about South Carolina's best sushi restaurant:

"A King Street hot spot, this hip lounge has a solid sushi program that won't disappoint. Try the lemon and salmon roll and the surf and turf roll to sample the restaurant's creative side or the otaro nigiri for a more traditional bite."

O-Ku is located at 463 King Street in Charleston.

Check out the full report here.

