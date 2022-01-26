Tristan Thompson Caught With Mystery Woman Amid Split From Khloe Kardashian

By Kiyonna Anthony

January 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Tristan Thompson was spotted with a mystery woman on his lap at a Milwaukee  bar, just weeks after confirmed that he fathered a third child while in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian. A TikTok user spotted the NBA star with the woman on Saturday, following the Sacramento Kings versus the Milwaukee Bucks game.

In one of the clips captured by @Triciacaracoza, the woman leaned in to whisper in Tristan's ear before giving him a playful poke on his cheek. While another video, the TikToker went on to share how the athlete went to great lengths to keep the flirtatious moment from making its way to the Internet. She shared:

"I have never seen a man click X on a video so fast thinking that I was recording him. Why was he worried that I was recording him? Hmmm because he brought a whole female with him to the club. Tristan proceeds to stand up, look at my husband, and says, 'No videos please. I'll take a picture with you if you're a fan but no videos"

She went on, adding:

"I wonder why he didn't want any videos taken of him. Could it be because he just publicly apologized to Khloé Kardashian after having a baby on her while they were trying to work out their relationship and potentially get back together?"

The flirty footage comes just weeks after Tristan issued a public apology to Khloe following the news that he'd fathered with personal trainer, Marlee Nichols while in a relationship with Kardashian. Tristan has yet to speak out about the viral video.

