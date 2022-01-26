Tristan Thompson Caught With Mystery Woman Amid Split From Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson was spotted with a mystery woman on his lap at a Milwaukee bar, just weeks after confirmed that he fathered a third child while in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian. A TikTok user spotted the NBA star with the woman on Saturday, following the Sacramento Kings versus the Milwaukee Bucks game.

In one of the clips captured by @Triciacaracoza, the woman leaned in to whisper in Tristan's ear before giving him a playful poke on his cheek. While another video, the TikToker went on to share how the athlete went to great lengths to keep the flirtatious moment from making its way to the Internet. She shared:

"I have never seen a man click X on a video so fast thinking that I was recording him. Why was he worried that I was recording him? Hmmm because he brought a whole female with him to the club. Tristan proceeds to stand up, look at my husband, and says, 'No videos please. I'll take a picture with you if you're a fan but no videos"