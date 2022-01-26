Virginia Woman Ordered To Stop Stalking Apple CEO Tim Cook

A temporary restraining order to Apple CEO Tim Cook was granted for a Virginia woman who showed up at his Palo Alto condominium last year after sending him hundreds of messages, including some that threatened him, court documents obtained by NBC News on Tuesday (January 25) confirmed.

Santa Clara (Calif.) County Superior Court Judge Carol Overton ruled in favor of prohibiting the 45-year-old from harassing, stalking and contacting Cook.

Apple accused the woman of initially harassing Cook in October 2020, according to a petition for the order.

The woman is alleged to have tweeted that she and Cook -- an openly gay man -- were married and that the Apple CEO fathered her twin children.

The woman is also accused of having emailed Cook 200 times with messages displaying a "significant escalation in tone," which became "threatening and highly disturbing," in October and November 2020, according to the petition via NBC News.

The woman is alleged to have said she would never forget or forgive Cook in one message, according to the petition and included a photo of what she claimed was a loaded handgun in another.

The petition accuses the woman of opening dozens of corporations in California, New York and Virginia under Cook's name, including one called "Safe sexclinic, Cook HIV," NBC News reports.

The woman reportedly came to Cook's condominium and asked the Apple CEO's security guards whether she could speak to him and was told to leave.

She is reported to have returned 20 minutes later and the guards called the police.

The woman reportedly told officers that she was staying locally and "could get violent" at the time of the incident in Palo Alto.

The woman reportedly continued sending emails and tweets directed to Cook, which included asking for $500 million cash earlier this month and threatening that he would be "suicided in his condo," according to the petition.

Overton granted Apple's request that the restraining order also applied to all company employees.

The next hearing in the case is set to take place on March 29.