2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards: See The Full List Of Hip Hop/R&B Nominees

The iHeartRadio Music Awards are returning this March and are happening live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, celebrating this year's most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app — everything the fans have been listening to.

In its ninth year, this year's show will feature awards presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, plenty of surprises, and more. Fans can tune in to watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday, March 22nd on FOX from 8pm ET - 10pm ET (PT tape-delayed). The show will also be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations across the country and on the iHeartRadio app.

This year's nominees include some of the year's biggest stars in Hip Hop and R&B, including Drake, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Nas X. As always, the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the fans by giving them an opportunity to decide the winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year’s Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, and the first-ever TikTok Songwriter of the Year and Best Comeback Album.