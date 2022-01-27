2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards: See The Full List of Rock Nominees

It's almost time for the iHeartRadio Music Awards! On Thursday (January 27), all the nominees were announced for the highly anticipated show, which will live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles once again this March.

Though each category is super competitive this year with so many artists at the top of their game, the rock categories are sure to be true nailbiters. From epic collaborations, such as Weezer and AJR's 'All My Favorite Songs' and Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear's 'my ex's best friend,' to the absolutely stacked Rock Artist of the Year award, there are sure to be surprises and a ton of memorable moments.

Here are all the Rock Music nominees for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards:

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

AJR

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Alternative Song of the Year:

“All My Favorite Songs” - Weezer featuring AJR

“Follow You” - Imagine Dragons

“Monsters” - All Time Low featuring blackbear

“my ex’s best friend” - Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear

“Shy Away” - twenty one pilots

Alternative Artist of the Year:

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

Best New Alternative Artist:

Cannons

Clairo

girl in red

Måneskin

WILLOW

Rock Song of the Year:

“And So It Went” - The Pretty Reckless

“Living The Dream” - Five Finger Death Punch

“Nowhere Generation” - Rise Against

“Wait A Minute My Girl” - Volbeat

“Waiting On A War” - Foo Fighters

Rock Artist of the Year:

Chevelle

Five Finger Death Punch

Foo Fighters

Mammoth WVH

The Pretty Reckless

Best New Rock Artist:

All Good Things

Architects

Ayron Jones

Mammoth WVH

Zero 9:36

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)” - Taylor Swift

“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran

“deja vu” - Olivia Rodrigo

“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo

“Easy On Me” - Adele

“Happier Than Ever” - Billie Eilish

“Heat Waves” - Glass Animals

“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X

“Your Power” - Billie Eilish

Now in its ninth year, this year's show will better than ever. Fans can tune in to watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday, March 22nd on FOX from 8pm ET - 10pm ET (PT tape-delayed). The show will also be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations across the country and on the iHeartRadio app.

As always, the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the fans by giving them an opportunity to decide the winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year’s Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, and the first-ever TikTok Songwriter of the Year and Best Comeback Album.

Social voting begins today, January 27th, and will close on March 15th at 11:59pm PT for all categories. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

Tickets for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards go on sale to the general public on Thursday, January 27th at 10am PT/1pm ET at AXS.com.