2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards: See The Full List of Rock Nominees
By Emily Lee
January 27, 2022
It's almost time for the iHeartRadio Music Awards! On Thursday (January 27), all the nominees were announced for the highly anticipated show, which will live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles once again this March.
Though each category is super competitive this year with so many artists at the top of their game, the rock categories are sure to be true nailbiters. From epic collaborations, such as Weezer and AJR's 'All My Favorite Songs' and Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear's 'my ex's best friend,' to the absolutely stacked Rock Artist of the Year award, there are sure to be surprises and a ton of memorable moments.
Here are all the Rock Music nominees for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards:
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
AJR
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Alternative Song of the Year:
“All My Favorite Songs” - Weezer featuring AJR
“Follow You” - Imagine Dragons
“Monsters” - All Time Low featuring blackbear
“my ex’s best friend” - Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear
“Shy Away” - twenty one pilots
Alternative Artist of the Year:
All Time Low
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots
Best New Alternative Artist:
Cannons
Clairo
girl in red
Måneskin
WILLOW
Rock Song of the Year:
“And So It Went” - The Pretty Reckless
“Living The Dream” - Five Finger Death Punch
“Nowhere Generation” - Rise Against
“Wait A Minute My Girl” - Volbeat
“Waiting On A War” - Foo Fighters
Rock Artist of the Year:
Chevelle
Five Finger Death Punch
Foo Fighters
Mammoth WVH
The Pretty Reckless
Best New Rock Artist:
All Good Things
Architects
Ayron Jones
Mammoth WVH
Zero 9:36
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)” - Taylor Swift
“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran
“deja vu” - Olivia Rodrigo
“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo
“Easy On Me” - Adele
“Happier Than Ever” - Billie Eilish
“Heat Waves” - Glass Animals
“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X
“Your Power” - Billie Eilish
Now in its ninth year, this year's show will better than ever. Fans can tune in to watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday, March 22nd on FOX from 8pm ET - 10pm ET (PT tape-delayed). The show will also be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations across the country and on the iHeartRadio app.
As always, the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the fans by giving them an opportunity to decide the winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year’s Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, and the first-ever TikTok Songwriter of the Year and Best Comeback Album.
Social voting begins today, January 27th, and will close on March 15th at 11:59pm PT for all categories. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.
Tickets for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards go on sale to the general public on Thursday, January 27th at 10am PT/1pm ET at AXS.com.