Cardi B Praised By Lauren Smith-Fields Family For Getting Police Involved
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 27, 2022
Cardi B is out here winning cases and helping to save lives.
Just one week after offering to pay for funeral and burial costs for victims of the recent, fatal Bronx apartment fire, the Grammy Award winning rapper is stepping up to help yet another family in need. According to reports, thanks to Cardi shining light on the death of Lauren Smith-Fields, it helped spur a criminal investigation in Connecticut. Now Smith-Fields family is praising the "WAP" rapper for brining awareness to the incident, forcing police to get involved. Darnell Crosland, Smith-Fields family attorney, told TMZ :
"Cardi was instrumental in getting Lauren's tragic death to become a criminal case, because police launched their investigation only after Cardi spoke out."
On Sunday, Cardi tweeted about the devastating incident, sharing:
"This is sooo scary!!!A fictional murderer character but in real life!! Justice for Lauren.Connecticut you have failed that young lady!!!"
This is sooo scary!!!A fictional murderer character but in real life!! Justice for Lauren.Connecticut you have failed that young lady!!! pic.twitter.com/hYce46KfYD— Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 24, 2022
Crosland added that the double diamond rapper's tweet about Lauren's death brought a lot of extra attention and made a big impact, because there's been a ton of progress ever since. The news comes just days after a relative of the victims of the deadly Bronx apartment fire called Cardi "an angel" for teaming up with New York Mayor Eric Adams to help families effected by the fatal blaze.
23-year-old Lauren Smith-Fields died back in December while on a date with a man she met on a dating app. The medical examiner announced Monday that Lauren died from an accidental drug overdose, which the family questioned. Following Cardi's public plea for justice for Lauren, police have now began investigating the incident.
You too can help the cause by donating to the Fields' family's "Justice For Lauren" fundraiser here.