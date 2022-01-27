Cardi B Praised By Lauren Smith-Fields Family For Getting Police Involved

Crosland added that the double diamond rapper's tweet about Lauren's death brought a lot of extra attention and made a big impact, because there's been a ton of progress ever since. The news comes just days after a relative of the victims of the deadly Bronx apartment fire called Cardi "an angel" for teaming up with New York Mayor Eric Adams to help families effected by the fatal blaze.

23-year-old Lauren Smith-Fields died back in December while on a date with a man she met on a dating app. The medical examiner announced Monday that Lauren died from an accidental drug overdose, which the family questioned. Following Cardi's public plea for justice for Lauren, police have now began investigating the incident.

You too can help the cause by donating to the Fields' family's "Justice For Lauren" fundraiser here.