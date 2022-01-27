Dolly Parton Addresses Rumors She Insured Her Breasts For Millions

Dolly's cake mixes aren't the only exciting project she's been working on lately, either. Last summer, she announced she's teaming up with bestselling author James Patterson for her first novel, titled Run, Rose, Run, which will be published this year. The novel takes inspiration from her own experiences as a young woman in the music industry...with a fictional twist, of course.

"The source of [Rose's] heart-wrenching songs is a brutal secret she has done everything to hide," a press release for the novel teases. "But the past she has fled is reaching out to control her future—even if it means destroying everything she has worked for."

Dolly also shared the news on Instagram at that time, as well. In addition to co-authoring the book, she will release a new album inspired by Run, Rose, Run. "I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel," she wrote alongside a photo with Patterson. "I also have a new CD to go along with the book, based on its characters and situations. I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it together."

It should come as no surprise to fans that the 'Jolene' singer is still trying new things in her decades-long career. She recently dropped her first signature fragrance Scent From Above, as well. While promoting the perfume, the country music icon said she has no plans to slow down anytime soon. "I love to get up and work," she told People. "I think all things are possible. In fact, I just hope I live long enough to do more things. That's the only thing that worries me, that I may run out of time before I see so many of my dreams come true because I wake up with new dreams all the time."

Run, Rose, Run, will be published by Little, Brown, and Company on March 7, 2022.