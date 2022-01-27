Ed Sheeran Has Not Carried A Phone Since 2015

These days it feels like everyone is glued to their phones, but not Ed Sheeran.

The musician revealed in an interview that he stopped using his mobile device seven years ago after he realized he developed some bad habits.

“I don’t carry a phone, no. I haven’t had a phone since 2015,” Sheeran told host and founder of The Collector's Edition Ben Clymer.

“I just spent my whole time in a very low place,” he continued. “I got rid of it, and it was like a veil just lifted.”

The Grammy winner said he stopped using his phone after his Multiply tour because of the stress of constantly answering text messages and feeling the need to reply immediatley.

Instead, Sheeran communicates with people via email.

“Every few days I’ll sit down and I’ll open up my laptop and I’ll answer 10 emails at a time. And I’ll send ’em off and I’ll close my laptop,” he said. “And then I’ll go back to living life and I don’t feel overwhelmed by it.”

According to HuffPost, Sheeran let fans know in 2015 that he would be taking a break from his phone and quitting all social media after he felt he was "seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes.”