Hiker Falls To Death While Trying To Take Selfie On Top Of Arizona Mountain

A 21-year-old hiker fell to his death while trying to snap a photo on top of Flatiron Summit at the Lost Dutchman State Park in Arizona earlier this week.

The hiker, Richard Jacobson, fell about 700 feet and died on the trail, according to AZ Family. Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the area just after midnight on Monday after someone said their friend fell off the mountain.

"Mr. Jacobson went to go take a photograph with himself and the city skyline in the background, and he lost his footing, and he slipped, and he fell," Sergeant Doug Peoble of Pinal County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue told AZ Family.

Andrew Thomas, a friend of Jacobson who spent three months as a missionary with him last year, said Jacobson will be remembered as a kind, positive person.

"He really was one of those guys that everyone loved, and it's sad to lose him, but we know that it's not the end. We're going to see him again. He was just my companion in that sense. I spent all my waking hours with Richard, so I got to know him pretty well ... he was an outdoorsman, hunter, hiker. He did stuff like that, so I guess he did die doing what he loved to do, just in a tragic way," Thomas told AZ Family.

No other details about the incident have been released.