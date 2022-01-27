Hiker Falls To Death While Trying To Take Selfie On Top Of Arizona Mountain

By Dani Medina

January 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A 21-year-old hiker fell to his death while trying to snap a photo on top of Flatiron Summit at the Lost Dutchman State Park in Arizona earlier this week.

The hiker, Richard Jacobson, fell about 700 feet and died on the trail, according to AZ Family. Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the area just after midnight on Monday after someone said their friend fell off the mountain.

"Mr. Jacobson went to go take a photograph with himself and the city skyline in the background, and he lost his footing, and he slipped, and he fell," Sergeant Doug Peoble of Pinal County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue told AZ Family.

Andrew Thomas, a friend of Jacobson who spent three months as a missionary with him last year, said Jacobson will be remembered as a kind, positive person.

"He really was one of those guys that everyone loved, and it's sad to lose him, but we know that it's not the end. We're going to see him again. He was just my companion in that sense. I spent all my waking hours with Richard, so I got to know him pretty well ... he was an outdoorsman, hunter, hiker. He did stuff like that, so I guess he did die doing what he loved to do, just in a tragic way," Thomas told AZ Family.

No other details about the incident have been released.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices