Josh Klinghoffer expected to spend 2020 on the road as a touring member of Pearl Jam. Of course, that didn't pan out, but the former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist has kept himself plenty busy at home. In the fall of 2020, Klinghoffer released I Don't Feel Well, his second album under the moniker Pluralone, and now he's prepping his third: This Is The Show.

On Thursday (January 27), he shared the album's lead single, "Claw Your Way Out," which features former Jane’s Addiction bassist Eric Avery and Klinghoffer's Dot Hacker bandmate Eric Gardner on drums. It was produced by Dot Hacker's guitarist Clint Walsh.

This Is the Show is slated for a March 17 release and can be pre-ordered here. Listen to "Claw Your Way Out" above.

Aside from playing in Pearl Jam, Klinghoffer is also part of Eddie Vedder's backing band and is set to embark on an intimate tour next month in support of Vedder's upcoming solo album Earthling. The all-star band also features Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, bassist Chris Chaney (who's also part of Taylor Hawkins' supergroup NHC), The Swell Season's guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard, and guitarist Andrew Watt (who also produced Earthling). See a full list of dates here.