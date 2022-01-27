Lowe's And Petco Are Opening Their First Store-In-Store Pet Shop In Texas

Soon you'll be able to buy tools and dog food in one quick trip.

Lowe's and Petco announced Thursday they are teaming up for a store-in-store pilot program that would allow customers to shop for pet products inside the home improvement store. Services like grooming and vaccinations can also be done inside the store.

The first store-in-store location is scheduled to open in early February at the Lowe's in Alamo Ranch, Texas, according to USA TODAY. Fourteen more Lowe's locations in Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina will also get the Petco treatment by the end of March.

USA TODAY reported the Lowe's and Petco partnership was sparked by pandemic pets — people who became pet owners during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 11 million pets have found new homes in the U.S. in the past two years.

“... People are spending more time in their homes, investing to make their homes better places to live and better places for their pets to live in as well,” Petco Chief Merchandising Officer, Nick Konat, told USA TODAY.

Lowe's Executive Vice President Marisa Thalberg told USA TODAY the Lowe's and Petco partnership also brings a level of convenience to a customer's day.

About 60% of people “indicated they'd be more likely to shop at a home improvement retailer if they could also purchase all their pet needs in the same place," she said.