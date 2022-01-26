How A TikTok Video Of Lemurs Led To Texas Woman's Arrest

A Texas woman was arrested Monday after a TikTok video led investigators to her home where they found illegally-owned lemurs.

Kristy Lee Arredondo of San Antonio is charged with two counts of cruelty to a non-livestock animal, which is a third-degree felony and is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, according to KENS 5. Investigators found one caged lemur and a dead one on her property.

In Bexar County and in San Antonio, lemurs are among several exotic animals that are illegal to own as pets.

Arredondo, 35, posted the TikTok in December that ultimately led to her arrest. The video showed two ring-tailed lemurs in a cage with the caption, "I found King Julian in San Antonio with a special lady 👀." The TikTok has since been removed.

Investigators were able to find the home where the lemurs were being held through research. They were led to a home on Ithaca Forest, according to KENS 5. When investigators and Animal Care Services arrived at Arredondo's home, they found one lemur in a cage and remains of the second lemur thrown behind the back fence of the property, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told KSAT.

The surviving lemur was rescued, but was found to be in distress and malnourished.

According to KSAT, Arredondo said she bought the lemurs for $3,000 from someone on Facebook after Halloween. She said she didn't know owning lemurs was illegal. Arredondo added the lemur that died was injured after she tried giving it an antibiotic used for dogs.