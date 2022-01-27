Nicki Minaj Teases Brand New Song And Video Featuring Lil Baby '

Nicki's post comes just days after reports surfaced that Nicki has enlisted Baby for her new single, reportedly titled “Do We Have a Problem?” --- and that a “raunchy” video has already been shot for their collaboration. A source told The Sun:

"Nicki is ready for a comeback and has got Lil Baby on board for her track, called ‘Do We Have a Problem?' She has been hard at work in the studio over the past year and is hoping this can help gain her some momentum again. The video has been made to shock fans and she looks incredible, so it is all systems go.”

The teaser also comes just months after Nicki joined Lil Baby on stage during the Los Angeles stop of "Back Outside Tour" featuring Lil Durk.