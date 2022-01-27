Nicki Minaj Teases Brand New Song And Video Featuring Lil Baby '
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 27, 2022
Nicki Minaj is back.
On Wednesday, the Grammy nominated rapper dropped an exciting teaser for her upcoming and highly anticipated collaboration with Lil Baby. Although Nicki didn't reveal the title of the track, she posted a still of the visuals for the record, rocking a black mini dress and platinum blonde hair as she stood alongside the "Every Chance That I Get" rapper with the caption:
“DO WE HAVE A PROBLEM!? BABY X BARBIE PINK FRIDAY FEB. 4"
DO WE HAVE A PROBLEM⁉️— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 27, 2022
BABY X BARBIE 🦄🎀🤞🏽 PINK FRIDAY 🔥 FEB 4 👅⬆️🤣 pic.twitter.com/8oMihItac9
Nicki's post comes just days after reports surfaced that Nicki has enlisted Baby for her new single, reportedly titled “Do We Have a Problem?” --- and that a “raunchy” video has already been shot for their collaboration. A source told The Sun:
"Nicki is ready for a comeback and has got Lil Baby on board for her track, called ‘Do We Have a Problem?' She has been hard at work in the studio over the past year and is hoping this can help gain her some momentum again. The video has been made to shock fans and she looks incredible, so it is all systems go.”
The teaser also comes just months after Nicki joined Lil Baby on stage during the Los Angeles stop of "Back Outside Tour" featuring Lil Durk.
Back in 2021, Nicki assured fans that her fifth studio album was in the works and coming soon, sharing:
“I’m back to enjoying music. You know when you’re just back in your zone and your creativity is on high and you can just do it in your sleep. It’s magic again. This album will definitely be my best album of all time thus far.”
Check out Nicki Minaj's new single featuring Lil Baby, dropping February 4th.