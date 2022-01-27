Police: Man Crashes Into Taylor Swift's NYC Home, Demands To See Her
By Kelly Fisher
January 27, 2022
Authorities have arrested a man who they say was drunk when he crashed his car into Taylor Swift’s home in New York City and refused to leave until he met her.
Law enforcement officials confirmed to TMZ that officers caught the man — who has not been publicly identified as of publication time on Thursday (January 27) — after he drove the wrong way down the street, crashed into the building and a fire hydrant, and attempted to destroy the building's intercom upon exiting the vehicle. New York Police Department officers transported the man to a nearby hospital. He will likely face DWI and criminal mischief charges, police confirmed to TMZ.
Earlier this week, Swift made headlines on an unrelated topic. The pop giant clapped back at Damon Albarn after he claimed in an interview with the L.A. Times that Swift “doesn’t write her own songs.” Swift was quick to correct the musician on Twitter after reading the interview transcription from the Times, noting: “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***ed up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”
Albarn quickly replied with an apology to Swift after the comment sparked widespread backlash: “I totally agree with you. I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. - Damon”