Police: Man Crashes Into Taylor Swift's NYC Home, Demands To See Her

Authorities have arrested a man who they say was drunk when he crashed his car into Taylor Swift’s home in New York City and refused to leave until he met her.

Law enforcement officials confirmed to TMZ that officers caught the man — who has not been publicly identified as of publication time on Thursday (January 27) — after he drove the wrong way down the street, crashed into the building and a fire hydrant, and attempted to destroy the building's intercom upon exiting the vehicle. New York Police Department officers transported the man to a nearby hospital. He will likely face DWI and criminal mischief charges, police confirmed to TMZ.