Police Seeking Charges Against Detroit Amazon Driver Who Faked Carjacking

Detroit police are seeking charges against an Amazon delivery driver for partaking in a carjacking stunt with their own delivery vehicle.

According to The Detroit News, on December 30, an Amazon employee reported that her delivery van was stolen along with the 110 packages that were inside.

Police are now saying the carjacking didnt really happen. According to a release by Detroit Police, the Amazon driver "confessed she lied about being carjacked and was involved in planning the crime."

"Thanks to a tip from the community," authorities learned about the drivers involvement in the scheme.

The alleged carjacking happened at 6 p.m. in northwest Detroit.

The original report said that a Amazon delivery driver was approached while in the back of her van by a suspect. The suspect demanded her keys and then drove away with all of the packages in the back.

The van was recovered not far from where it was taken on January 3 with all of the packages gone except for one box that contained other boxes inside.

A warrant was submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office to charge the the driver with larceny over $1,000 and false report of a felony.

Due to the charges not being filed yet, the Amazon driver has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Commercial Auto Theft at (313) 596-2555 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.