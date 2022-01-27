Rihanna Rocked Her Boldest Look Yet For New York City Outing

Rihanna's exciting fashion choices aren't the only noteworthy aspect of the billionaire fashion mogul's week. According to PBS, Rihanna donated $15 million through her Clara Lionel Foundation to 18 organizations fighting climate change. For those who may not know, Rihanna launched the Clara Lionel Foundation, which she named in honor of grandparents Clara and Lionel Braithwaite, back in 2012. Through this foundation, Rihanna is able to support many causes close to her heart. She's particularly interested in climate change and justice causes, as well as aiding those affected by natural disasters.

“Climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally, with communities of color and island nations facing the brunt of climate change,” Rihanna said of her recent donation in a statement.

Between her charitable works and her many Fenty lines, Rihanna is keeping herself quite busy. One thing fans keep asking for, however, is new music. Back in September, Rihanna teased fans with hints about what they can expect from her new music. It turns out, she wants them to expect the unexpected. "You’re not going to expect what you hear," she said. "Just put that in your mind."

"Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear," she continued. "I’m really experimenting. Music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want. I treat music the same way. So I’m having fun and it’s going to be completely different.”