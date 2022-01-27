'The Story Is Wild': Kentucky Man Loses Thousands In Suspected Romance Scam

A Kentucky man is in the middle of a scam, and it's costing him thousands. WKYT reported that the attorney general's office is investigating claims that an elderly man is giving away thousands of dollar to someone he feels he is in a romantic relationship with.

Tashauna Whitaker, the victim's daughter, said, "At first it was just talking about investing in some sort of deal with a car. It was some sort of Mercedes. The story is wild."

Whitaker explained that the woman who said her name was Debbie would call her father for hours every day. Then, she slowly started to con him into car payments and the situation escalated from there.

Whitaker said, "He said he was sending money to get something in return or to get a woman to come live with him and they're going to be together."

Her father sent out thousands of dollars. Whitaker said, "This is a man that was very tight with money, saved every penny he had. Family man, so if anybody out there believes it can’t happen to your family, it very well can."

Heather Clary, the director of communications for BBB Central and Eastern Kentucky said:

"If you see or talk with someone that you know who suddenly talks about receiving calls or messages from someone you’ve never heard of before, talking serious romance, mentioning money, traveling to see you, but you’ve never laid eyes on them, those are some major red flags."