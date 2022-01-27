This Is Arizona's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant

By Ginny Reese

January 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The simplest restaurants are sometimes the ones that are most memorable with the best food, the most amazing atmospheres, and the friendliest faces.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best hole-in-the-wall restaurants. The website states, "From historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer a warm welcome and wonderful plate of food, we’ve rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the US."

According to LoveFOOD, Arizona's best hole-in-the-wall restaurant is Kiss Pollo Estilo Sinaloa in Phoenix. So what makes this eatery so special? LoveFOOD explains:

"The exterior may be unpretentious and a little unprepossessing but the food served at Kiss Pollos Estilo Sinaloa is really rather special. This tiny Mexican joint has a menu of favorites including burritos, tacos, tostadas and quesadillas and they’re some of the best you’ll find anywhere. That is, according to many who have dined here. Everything is delicious, though the chicken tacos are a must-try."

Click here to check out each state's best hole-in-the-wall restaurants.

