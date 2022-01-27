This Is Indiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant

The simplest restaurants are sometimes the ones that are most memorable with the best food, the most amazing atmospheres, and the friendliest faces.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best hole-in-the-wall restaurants. The website states, "From historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer a warm welcome and wonderful plate of food, we’ve rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the US."

According to LoveFOOD, Indiana's best hole-in-the-wall restaurant is Oasis Diner in Plainfield. So what makes this eatery so special? LoveFOOD explains:

"It’s always lunchtime at Oasis Diner – or at least it feels that way. Shelves inside this cute, colorful spot display a range of vintage lunch boxes with illustrations from E.T. to Mickey Mouse. It’s like stepping back in time in the best possible way, with the building itself shipped from New Jersey in 1954. The menu is an equally appealing list of comforting, carb-loaded dishes, with the Patty Melt one of the favorites."

