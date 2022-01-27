This Is Kentucky's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant

The simplest restaurants are sometimes the ones that are most memorable with the best food, the most amazing atmospheres, and the friendliest faces.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best hole-in-the-wall restaurants. The website states, "From historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer a warm welcome and wonderful plate of food, we’ve rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the US."

According to LoveFOOD, Kentucky's best hole-in-the-wall restaurant is Rick's White Light Diner in Frankfort. So what makes this eatery so special? LoveFOOD explains:

"Rick’s White Light Diner has a motto: “If it goes on the wall, it never comes down.” They obviously live by it, given the eclectic display of license plates and mardi gras beads that adorn pretty much every inch of the walls. The exterior of the 1943 building has an interesting story too, with white porcelain tiles used due to the wartime rationing of steel. Rick’s famous crawfish pie is a breakfast favorite, while the friendly atmosphere is a huge part of the diner’s charm."

