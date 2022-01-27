This Is Nevada's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant

The simplest restaurants are sometimes the ones that are most memorable with the best food, the most amazing atmospheres, and the friendliest faces.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best hole-in-the-wall restaurants. The website states, "From historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer a warm welcome and wonderful plate of food, we’ve rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the US."

According to LoveFOOD, Nevada's best hole-in-the-wall restaurant is Little A'Le'Inn in Rachel. So what makes this eatery so special? LoveFOOD explains:

"Guests might experience a close encounter of the third kind when visiting this restaurant and shop, attached to a small motel. That's because Little A’Le’Inn in Rachel, a town with a population of fewer than 100, is in the middle of the Nevada desert off the ‘Extraterrestrial Highway’, en route to Area 51. The restaurant serves up Alien Burger, fries, stories about alien sightings and advice on the best spots for watching the skies."

