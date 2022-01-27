This Is The Best Family-Friendly Restaurant In Connecticut

A New Haven eatery is being credited as the best family-friendly restaurant in Connecticut.

Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best independent family-friendly restaurants, which included Louis' Lunch as the top choice for the state.

"Family-run Louis’ Lunch has been around since 1895 and is officially recognised by the Library of Congress as the birthplace of the first hamburger sandwich – it was created in 1900 when a customer asked for something he could eat in a hurry," Love Food wrote. "It still serves its ground-beef patties between slices of white toast, and it’s this simplicity and nostalgia that families love. They’re also happy to cook the meat a little more for kids, too."

