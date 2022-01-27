This Is The Best Family-Friendly Restaurant In Connecticut
By Jason Hall
January 27, 2022
A New Haven eatery is being credited as the best family-friendly restaurant in Connecticut.
Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best independent family-friendly restaurants, which included Louis' Lunch as the top choice for the state.
"Family-run Louis’ Lunch has been around since 1895 and is officially recognised by the Library of Congress as the birthplace of the first hamburger sandwich – it was created in 1900 when a customer asked for something he could eat in a hurry," Love Food wrote. "It still serves its ground-beef patties between slices of white toast, and it’s this simplicity and nostalgia that families love. They’re also happy to cook the meat a little more for kids, too."
Here is Love Food's full list of the best regional fast food chains in every state:
- Alabama- The Gulf (Orange Beach)
- Alaska- Seven Glaciers (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Cocina Madrigal (Phoenix)
- Arkansas- The Purple Cow Restaurant (Little Rock)
- California- Rosine's Restaurant (Monterey)
- Colorado- Beano's Cabin (Avon)
- Connecticut- Louis' Lunch (New Haven)
- Delaware- Lucky's Coffee Shop (Wilmington)
- Florida- Columbia (Tampa)
- Georgia- The Pirates' House (Savannah)
- Hawaii- The Seaside Restaurant and Aqua Farm (Hilo)
- Idaho- Egg Mann and Earl (Boise)
- Illinois- Crosby's Kitchen (Chicago)
- Indiana- Oasis Diner (Plainfield)
- Iowa- Smash Park (Des Moines)
- Kansas- Taco Republic (Kansas City)
- Kentucky- The Eagle (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Brennan's (New Orleans)
- Maine- Salvage BBQ (Portland)
- Maryland- Bayside Skillet (Ocean City)
- Massachusetts- The Friendly Toast (Boston)
- Michigan- Brome Modern Eatery (Dearborn)
- Minnesota- Holy Land (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Sal & Mookie's (Biloxi)
- Missouri- Lambert's Cafe (Ozark)
- Montana- Montana Ale Works (Bozeman)
- Nebraska- Edge of the Universe (Omaha)
- Nevada- Mr. Mama's (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Lexie's Joint (Portsmouth)
- New Jersey- Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament (Lyndhurst)
- New Mexico- Frontier Restaurant (Albuquerque)
- New York- Tony's Di Napoli (New York City)
- North Carolina- Corbett's Burgers and Sodas (Cary)
- North Dakota- Fireflour Pizza (Bismarck)
- Ohio- Buckeye Express Diner (Bellville)
- Oklahoma- Sherri's Diner (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Georgie's Beachside Grill (Newport)
- Pennsylvania- Good 'N Plenty (Smoketown)
- Rhode Island- Angelo's Restaurant (Providence)
- South Carolina- Ruth's (Various locations)
- South Dakota- The Millstone Family Restaurant (Rapid City and Spearfish)
- Tennessee- The Loveless Cafe (Nashville)
- Texas- The Big Texan (Amarillo)
- Utah- Prairie Schooner (Ogden)
- Vermont- The Mill at Simon Pearce (Quechee)
- Virginia- Macado's (Various locations)
- Washington- La Tarasca (Centralia)
- West Virginia- The Poky Dot (Fairmont)
- Wisconsin- Dotty's Dumpling Dowry (Madison)
- Wyoming- Café Genevieve (Jackson Hole)