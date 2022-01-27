This Is The Best Family-Friendly Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Boston eatery is being credited as the best family-friendly restaurant in Massachusetts.

Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best independent family-friendly restaurants, which included The Friendly Toast as the top choice for the Bay State.

"People rave about The Friendly Toast’s excellent brunch dishes, like pancakes and Benedicts, which make both kids and adults very happy," Love Food wrote. "There’s sometimes a wait to be seated, though there’s no need to stand in line and there’s a playground outside to keep children occupied if you do hang around. The kitsch decor and soda fountain drinks bring a fun retro feel, too. The small chain has five locations: two in Massachusetts, two in New Hampshire and one in Vermont."

